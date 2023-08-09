Harris 'determined' to stay on as Garda Commissioner amid confidence vote

Cillian Sherlock, PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he is “determined to stay” in his role even if rank-and-file gardaí pass a vote of no confidence.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) is balloting members amid a deepening dispute over Mr Harris’s plans to change the rostering system within the force.

The unprecedented no-confidence vote stems from discontent within the force, mostly around the Garda Commissioner’s plan to return to a pre-pandemic roster from November 6th.

A different roster was implemented during the Covid pandemic, and the GRA and other representative groups gave a commitment to return to the old roster when it ended.

But the GRA has raised concerns over low morale in the force and said retention and recruitment issues will affect the implementation of the old roster.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government retains full confidence in Mr Harris, adding that will not change, regardless of the vote.

Speaking to Newstalk on Wednesday, Mr Harris said: “I have a job to do. I have a very important job to do, and I have a lot of work left to do in my tenure, which stretches out to 2025.

“So, whatever the vote is, I’m not leaving. That was my initial reaction and indeed, on reflection, that still is my determination to stay on and finish the job that I was employed to do.”

He described the GRA vote as an item on his agenda, but said his “ultimate responsibility” is the protection of the people of Ireland.

Asked if he has heard speculation that a vote of no confidence will affect his further career ambitions in the international policing community, Mr Harris said: “Well, yes, I heard that and I was somewhat puzzled, because this, in fact, is the pinnacle of my career.

“This is the greatest privilege in terms of my career and the work that I’ve done in policing.

“I have 40 years’ service in policing this year, and so what I wish to do is finish off my career in policing within An Garda Síochána as Commissioner, and, as I say, this is the greatest privilege of my career.

“I give it my all and I’m totally committed to the organisation and I’m entirely committed to providing policing service to the citizens of Ireland.”

Asked if this is his swan song regardless of the result of the vote, he said: “Well, it’s an odd sort of swan song because I’m going at this 100 per cent all the time.”

Mr Harris said garda management is delivering reforms agreed in the Commission on the Future of Policing.

“That’s what we’re determined to do, we’re determined in terms of creating a modern police service, a police service which responds to the public, a police service which is led by information, and that requires modernisation,” he said.