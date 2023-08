Kenneth Fox

A teenager has been arrested following a serious assault in Dundalk town centre on Sunday evening.

He is expected to appear before Trim District Court in the next half an hour.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area of Rampart Lane, Dundalk between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday evening are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.