Teen killed in Donegal crash named locally

Stephen Maguire

A teenager killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal has been named locally as Connor McGinley.

The 19-year-old was the driver of a car which crashed into a pole outside the village of Kerrykeel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Another young man who was a passenger in the car was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, but his injuries are not understood to be serious.

It is understood Mr McGinley's vehicle struck a pole on the main Milford to Kerrykeel Road just a mile from Kerrykeel.

The collision occurred at around 3.30pm, when it is understood there was heavy rain making for poor driving conditions.

Mr McGinley's body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital earlier on Saturday.

A Garda forensics team are currently conducting a technical examination at the scene on the R246 in Ranny, with local diversions in place.

Mr McGinley was from Drumbern in Milford, only a few kilometres from the scene. He is the third person to die on Donegal's roads so far this year.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R246 between Kerrykeel and Milford on Saturday morning between 3am and 4am are asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074-915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.