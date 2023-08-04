Changes to child maintenance payments to aid lone parents

Muireann Duffy

Changes to the system for child maintenance payments will benefit approximately 16,000 lone parents, according to the Department of Social Protection.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced the plans on Friday, which will see child maintenance payments excluded from social welfare means testing.

Lone parents will no longer need to seek maintenance from the child's other parent in order to access the One Parent Family payment or Jobseeker’s Transitional Payment as a result of the changes.

Previously, lone parents had to go to court to seek a maintenance order to gain access to these supports.

The department added that many lone parents on reduced payment rates will also see their allowance increase under the reform, and more people are expected to quality for the payments.

It is estimated the changes will cost the State approximately €10 million per year.

"The liable relative provisions have not been applied to new claims for One-Parent Family Payment. As a result, the Department no longer seeks to recoup a portion of claim costs from the non-resident parent.

"It is important to note that removing these provisions does not replace or supersede the primary responsibility of parents to maintain their children," the department added.

The changes will take effect following amendments to the relevant legislation, with Ms Humphreys hoping to publish the Bill "as early as possible in the Autumn".

The reforms follow recommendations from the Child Maintenance Review Group, which was chaired by former Circuit Court judge Catherine Murphy.