Man charged with killing pensioner in Dublin

Tom Tuite

A 23-year-old man is to stand trial accused of killing a pensioner who died almost three weeks after suffering serious injuries in Fairview, Dublin, just over two years ago.

Charles McCaughley, 69, a grandfather from St Donna’s Road, Donaghmede, in north Dublin, had been on his way home on the night of June 7th 2021.

Locals later raised the alarm after finding him unconscious on the ground at Fairview Strand.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital with severe head injuries and remained in a coma before dying on June 26th. Detectives at Clontarf Garda station opened an investigation.

On Wednesday, they received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Josh Rush from Matt Talbot Court, Dublin 1.

The father of two appeared before Judge Cephas Power at an evening sitting of Dublin District Court charged with the unlawful killing of Mr McCaughley at Fairview Strand on June 7th 2021.

Detective Sergeant David Ennis told the court that the accused “made no reply after charge”.

The court heard the DPP directed that Mr Rush’s case “would proceed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court".

Detective Sergeant Ennis asked for an adjournment for a book of evidence to be prepared. It needs to be served on the accused before granting a trial order.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Judge Power ordered the accused to surrender his passport and ID cards and not apply for duplicates or travel documents.

Mr Rush, who is yet to indicate a plea, did not address the court.

He was also ordered to provide gardaí with a contact mobile number, be available 24 hours a day, keep the phone switched on, and notify them of any address change.

He was remanded on bail in his bond of €400 to appear again at the District Court on October 4th.

Legal aid was granted following an application by defence solicitor Aoife McNicholl, who said her client, who is on social welfare and supports two children, had furnished a statement of his means.