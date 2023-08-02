Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 15:36

20-year-old Canadian in custody over €700k cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport

The drugs were recovered by Revenue Officers when the baggage of a disembarking passenger was searched.
Tom Tuite

A young Canadian man has been remanded in custody after his arrest at Dublin Airport over a seizure of €700,000 worth of cannabis.

Daunte Millar Wruck, with no fixed address but from Ontario, was charged with unlawful importation and possession of cannabis, and possessing it with intent to supply on Tuesday.

The offences are contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was held pending his appearance before Judge Vincent Deane at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Garda Peter Elliot said the accused "was arrested at Terminal 1 having been stopped by customs and found in possession of 60 packages in two suitcases having travelled from Canada.”

The court heard the accused “made no reply” when charged at Ballymun Garda station.

Garda Elliot objected to bail, sought a remand in custody, and said a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave told Judge Deane that his client, who was granted legal aid, wished to defer his bail application.

Judge Deane remanded him in custody pending the DPP’s directions to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Mr Millar Wruck has yet to indicate a plea.

