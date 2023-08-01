Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 20:10

Ireland Women's World Cup homecoming details revealed

The Republic of Ireland Women's World Cup squad will receive an official homecoming reception on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Thursday evening
James Cox

The Republic of Ireland Women's World Cup squad will receive an official homecoming reception on Dublin's O'Connell Street on Thursday evening.

The event will take place on O’Connell Street in front of the GPO, beginning at 6.30pm.

There will be entertainment provided in the evening by Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce, before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Dave Moore from Today FM.

"We’ve all enjoyed watching the Girls in Green do us proud in Australia,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste. “Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city to try and be like them some day. So come along to O’Connell St on Thursday and let's give Vera and the squad a welcome home to remember!”

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event. The latest information on public transport may be found at www.transportforireland.ie.

Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 2.30pm until last tram to facilitate the event. Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St Stephen’s Green to Sandyford /Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time. Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus.

Dublin City Council has asked members of the public are asked to enter O'Connell Street from the O'Connell Street Bridge end.

Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge will feature a special COYGIG message tomorrow evening and Thursday evening.

