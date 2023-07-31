Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 15:38

Limerick pair plead guilty to money laundering offences

Vicky Hehir (30), also known as Victoria O'Halloran and her husband Warren Hehir (33) appeared before the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court on Monday morning
Eoin Reynolds

A Limerick husband and wife have pleaded guilty to money laundering offences relating to €59,000 worth of work carried out on a house four years ago.

Vicky Hehir (30), also known as Victoria O'Halloran, of Bruach na Sionna, Castleconnell, Co Limerick and her husband Warren Hehir (33) of the same address appeared before the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court this morning.

Warren Hehir was arraigned on a charge that on dates between August 8th, 2019 and June 17th, 2020 he possessed, used, converted, transferred or handled cash to the value of €59,000, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct, in discharging sums due and owing in respect of works carried out on Kilmurry Court, Garryowen, Limerick between August 8th, 2019 and June 17th, 2020.

He was also charged that on June 17th, 2020 at The Path, Garryowen, he handled, acquired or possessed a Rolex watch knowing, believing or being reckless as to whether the watch was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Vicky Hehir pleaded guilty to one charge of money laundering in relation to the €59,000 for the works carried out at Kilmurry Court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt adjourned the matter to October 2nd for the production of reports ahead of a sentencing hearing.

Warren Hehir's mother Sandra Hehir (54), with an address at Assumpta Park, Island road, Limerick, is charged with a number of money laundering offences. Her barrister Michael Bowman SC said he hopes there will be "progress of substance" in the coming weeks.

He asked the court to mention Ms Sandra Hehir's case again on September 19th.

