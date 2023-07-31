Circle K apologises to motorists after station's petrol storage tank wrongly filled with diesel

Circle K says up to 87 customers may be impacted after diesel was inadvertently delivered into a petrol underground storage tank.

The retailer says it happened at its Kill North Service Station in Kildare between 2pm and 7pm on Saturday afternoon.

"Having reviewed CCTV and sals data, we know up to 87 customers may have been impacted by this issue," it said in a statement.

It adds the issue has since been resolved, with all pumps now operating normally, and it has apologised to all customers impacted.

Circle K says it's ready to assist anyone caught up in the "isolated incident" with any potential claims.