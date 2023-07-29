Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 10:09

Rain warning in place for three counties

The alert will remain in place until midnight
Muireann Duffy

A status yellow rain warning has been put in place for three counties in the northwest.

The alert covers Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, and began at 9am.

Met Éireann have warned of frequent heavy showers across the three counties on Saturday, which may lead to localised flooding.

The warning will remain in place until midnight.

For the rest of the country, the outlook is not much better, with showers expected across the country.

However, bright spells will break up the rain further south, with maximum temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain are expected for much of the country, as highest temperature stay in the region of 17 to 20 degrees.

