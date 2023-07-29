Rain warning in place for three counties

Muireann Duffy

A status yellow rain warning has been put in place for three counties in the northwest.

The alert covers Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, and began at 9am.

Met Éireann have warned of frequent heavy showers across the three counties on Saturday, which may lead to localised flooding.

The warning will remain in place until midnight.

Bright & blustery today with sunny spells & scattered showers🌦️🌬️



Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the northwest with the chance of thunder & spot flooding⛈️⚠️



Maximum temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds🌡️🌬️ pic.twitter.com/helfXVMYZL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 29, 2023

For the rest of the country, the outlook is not much better, with showers expected across the country.

However, bright spells will break up the rain further south, with maximum temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees.

On Sunday, cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain are expected for much of the country, as highest temperature stay in the region of 17 to 20 degrees.