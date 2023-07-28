Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 16:07

Girl who sued over alleged delay in hearing loss diagnosis settles for €200,000

Caitlin Higgins, Kiltoom, Co Roscommon had sued the HSE over the alleged failure to provide her with adequate audiological care and treatment at a crucial time in her development.
Girl who sued over alleged delay in hearing loss diagnosis settles for €200,000

Kenneth Fox

A 12-year-old girl who had sued over an alleged five-year delay in diagnosing her hearing loss has settled a High Court action for €200,000.

Caitlin Higgins, Kiltoom, Co Roscommon had sued the HSE over the alleged failure to provide her with adequate audiological care and treatment at a crucial time in her development.

Her counsel Hugh O’Keeffe SC with Doireann O’Mahony BL told the High Court the girl has done very well, but it was a stressful time for her until she was given hearing aids four years ago.

In the proceedings which she brought through her mother Penny Higgins, it was claimed that the child  in a  general health check when she was seven months old failed a distraction test.

It was claimed that at that stage she was not appropriately referred onwards for further assessment.

She was seen for her first assessment when she was nearly six years of age. This was on foot of a major review of audiology services which had taken place

The little girl was diagnosed with a mild high frequency sensorineural hearing loss in her right ear. She was recalled for review on in August 2017, when it was confirmed that she had mild high frequency  hearing loss in both ears.

It was claimed the child did not have access to the full spectrum of speech sounds between birth and April 2019 when she was almost eight years of age, and she was fitted with appropriate hearing aids.

She has a high frequency hearing loss and will require hearing aids throughout her life.

All the claims were denied.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved the settlement and said it was fair and reasonable.

More in this section

Dublin man changed identify before inflicting 'reign of terror' on fourth female victim Dublin man changed identify before inflicting 'reign of terror' on fourth female victim
Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor
Man who sued Blackrock Clinic over alleged infection after heart procedure settles for €3m Man who sued Blackrock Clinic over alleged infection after heart procedure settles for €3m
HSERoscommonSettlementIrelandhearing loss diagnosis
'House of horrors' murderer loses appeal over throwing second body into river

'House of horrors' murderer loses appeal over throwing second body into river

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more