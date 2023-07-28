Girl who sued over alleged delay in hearing loss diagnosis settles for €200,000

Kenneth Fox

A 12-year-old girl who had sued over an alleged five-year delay in diagnosing her hearing loss has settled a High Court action for €200,000.

Caitlin Higgins, Kiltoom, Co Roscommon had sued the HSE over the alleged failure to provide her with adequate audiological care and treatment at a crucial time in her development.

Her counsel Hugh O’Keeffe SC with Doireann O’Mahony BL told the High Court the girl has done very well, but it was a stressful time for her until she was given hearing aids four years ago.

In the proceedings which she brought through her mother Penny Higgins, it was claimed that the child in a general health check when she was seven months old failed a distraction test.

It was claimed that at that stage she was not appropriately referred onwards for further assessment.

She was seen for her first assessment when she was nearly six years of age. This was on foot of a major review of audiology services which had taken place

The little girl was diagnosed with a mild high frequency sensorineural hearing loss in her right ear. She was recalled for review on in August 2017, when it was confirmed that she had mild high frequency hearing loss in both ears.

It was claimed the child did not have access to the full spectrum of speech sounds between birth and April 2019 when she was almost eight years of age, and she was fitted with appropriate hearing aids.

She has a high frequency hearing loss and will require hearing aids throughout her life.

All the claims were denied.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey approved the settlement and said it was fair and reasonable.