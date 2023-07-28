12,600 people in emergency accomodation in June

Michael Bolton

The number of homeless people has risen to a record 12,600 people in June, an increase of 1.3 per cent compared to May.

In the quarterly report by the Department of Housing, it shows a 19 per cent increase in the amount of homeless people since this time last year.

Of the 12,600 people, this includes 8,835 adults and 3,765 children. 1,807 were families, a two per cent increase of the previous month's figures, and the highest number of families recorded in this data. Prior to today, the highest amount of homeless families recorded was in September 2018.

44.7 per cent of single households accessing emergency accommodation on the last night of the quarter have been in emergency accommodation for less than six months.

1,517 were Young People aged 18-24, an increase of 11 on the previous month.

Commenting on the figures, Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said; "Once again, we’re seeing a disheartening surge in the number of people living in homelessness.

"It’s shocking that we continue to reach record numbers of men, women and children in emergency accommodation each month, at a time when budget surpluses are running into billions of euro. The number of families in homelessness is now at a level we haven’t seen since 2018.

"This highlights the stark realisation that the remaining shreds of the progress made on homelessness during the pandemic have been lost.

"Making progress on homelessness and ensuring that those affected have a secure affordable home, requires action by all arms of the State. In the short term, it is critical that we see local authority housing allocated in more significant numbers to those in homelessness and HAP levels increased.

"In the medium term, we have to reduce our reliance on the private rental market overall and delivery of social and affordable homes will have to increase."