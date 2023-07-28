Extra €10 million to be allocated to policing Dublin

James Cox

An extra 240,000 policing hours are being allocated to gardaí to ensure a more visible presence in Dublin city centre.

The Minister for Justice has announced an extra €10 million in funding, which will be used to pay for 20,000 garda shifts between now and the end of the year.

Helen McEntee has told Garda Commissioner Drew Harris the money is being made exclusively available for overtime in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, to put more gardaí on the beat.

It follows the recent assault on a US tourist, for which three teenagers have been charged.

Ms McEntee said: "Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit, and I am committed to increasing the number of gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe and to build stronger, safer communities.

"We are on track to have 800 new recruits into the college this year. Next week, our biggest class this year will start their training, with almost 180 new recruits entering Templemore.”