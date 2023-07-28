Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 08:38

Extra €10 million to be allocated to policing Dublin

It follows the recent assault on a US tourist, for which three teenagers have been charged.
Extra €10 million to be allocated to policing Dublin

James Cox

An extra 240,000 policing hours are being allocated to gardaí to ensure a more visible presence in Dublin city centre.

The Minister for Justice has announced an extra €10 million in funding, which will be used to pay for 20,000 garda shifts between now and the end of the year.

Helen McEntee has told Garda Commissioner Drew Harris the money is being made exclusively available for overtime in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, to put more gardaí on the beat.

It follows the recent assault on a US tourist, for which three teenagers have been charged.

Ms McEntee said: "Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit, and I am committed to increasing the number of gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe and to build stronger, safer communities.

"We are on track to have 800 new recruits into the college this year. Next week, our biggest class this year will start their training, with almost 180 new recruits entering Templemore.”

More in this section

DPC rejects claims it didn't fully investigate alleged data breach by Google DPC rejects claims it didn't fully investigate alleged data breach by Google
Three teens now facing charges over US tourist Stephen Termini attack Three teens now facing charges over US tourist Stephen Termini attack
Neil Jordan says Sinéad O'Connor's death is 'tragic' but was 'not inevitable' Neil Jordan says Sinéad O'Connor's death is 'tragic' but was 'not inevitable'
Gardaihelen mcenteePolicingGarda Commissioner Drew Harris
Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor

Irish mourners pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’ Sinéad O’Connor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more