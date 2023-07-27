Social welfare suspended for striking firefighters

Firefighters who are on strike have had their social welfare payments halted by the Department of Social Protection.

Members of the retained fire service normally have a second job or may receive social welfare payments to boost income as the retainer package is not a sustainable income, even for single people.

The retainer payment for a new member is €8,500 per year, along with call out fees.

The Department of Social Protection has stopped or deducted payments to retained firefighters as they are in industrial action and not actively seeking employment.

Speaking to the Waterford News & Star from the picket line, firefighter Chenelle Doyle said: “It’s degrading having to go out on strike to fight for what we should really be getting. The retainer should be increased for the job that we’re doing. Most of the lads are self-employed and the ones that aren’t self-employed have to go to the social welfare because the retainer has to be subsidized with job seekers’ benefit.

“There’s bother with the social welfare now and they’re not renewing any claims if you’re out on strike. They want letters from the council, so there’s a lot of hassle going on at the moment.”

She added: “The retainer is lower than the actual job seekers, so you’re looking for people to come in and do this job… But if you’re looking for loans, if you’re going down looking for a car loan or house loan or something like that, they only go on your guaranteed income. You can imagine that you’re just laughed at by the bank when your guaranteed income is €8,600,”