Donegal hit by flash flooding

James Cox

There has been flash flooding reported in a number of areas in Co Donegal.

Raphoe and Castlefinn are said to be among the worst hit areas after heavy overnight rainfall.

A number of homes and businesses have been damaged by floodwaters.

A yellow weather alert for heavy rainfall in 13 counties expired at 11 o'clock this morning.

Donegal Sinn Féin Councillor Gary Doherty said: "Yesterday was a nightmare day. We had a months worth of rain in one day according to a measurement taken by one local farmer yesterday evening.

"I tried my best to answer all calls, messages, emails and WhatsApps which were coming in thick and fast. Apologies to anyone I may have missed but I was doing my best. As much as possible we tried to get emergency services and sandbags to where they were needed most."

Heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening has led to flooding in Raphoe, Donegal with further flooding reported in castlefinn with homes and businesses flooded. 📹 Video by Carol Herron https://t.co/bhv3YAjFoi pic.twitter.com/npKXDwxbf9 — Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) July 22, 2023

He added: "The Castlefin Flood Relief Scheme was awarded almost €2 million and work has been ongoing since late 2020 to identify and design a scheme to protect all areas of Castlefin from flooding. This project will be ready to apply for planning permission in the coming weeks and will hopefully be the final solution in solving the flooding issues in Castlefin. Construction of the major scheme is scheduled to be ready for 2025.

"Given the repeated instances of flooding on the N15 outside McGlynn's Restaurant, I have demanded that a portion of the scheme is fastracked as I firmly believe this section cannot wait any longer as to do so would have disastrous consequences for properties in that area.

"This section can't be left waiting, it needs action now."

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said it may be next month when real summer weather returns to the country.

"The main thing that I would remind people is that, from a meteorological point of view, August is still summer," he said.

"So we hope that August will certainly improve and we'll see something better than what we have in July."