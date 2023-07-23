Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 14:47

Donegal hit by flash flooding

There has been flash flooding reported in a number of areas in Co Donegal
Donegal hit by flash flooding

James Cox

There has been flash flooding reported in a number of areas in Co Donegal.

Raphoe and Castlefinn are said to be among the worst hit areas after heavy overnight rainfall.

A number of homes and businesses have been damaged by floodwaters.

A yellow weather alert for heavy rainfall in 13 counties expired at 11 o'clock this morning.

Donegal Sinn Féin Councillor Gary Doherty said: "Yesterday was a nightmare day. We had a months worth of rain in one day according to a measurement taken by one local farmer yesterday evening.

"I tried my best to answer all calls, messages, emails and WhatsApps which were coming in thick and fast. Apologies to anyone I may have missed but I was doing my best. As much as possible we tried to get emergency services and sandbags to where they were needed most."

He added: "The Castlefin Flood Relief Scheme was awarded almost €2 million and work has been ongoing since late 2020 to identify and design a scheme to protect all areas of Castlefin from flooding. This project will be ready to apply for planning permission in the coming weeks and will hopefully be the final solution in solving the flooding issues in Castlefin. Construction of the major scheme is scheduled to be ready for 2025.

"Given the repeated instances of flooding on the N15 outside McGlynn's Restaurant, I have demanded that a portion of the scheme is fastracked as I firmly believe this section cannot wait any longer as to do so would have disastrous consequences for properties in that area.

"This section can't be left waiting, it needs action now."

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said it may be next month when real summer weather returns to the country.

"The main thing that I would remind people is that, from a meteorological point of view, August is still summer," he said.

"So we hope that August will certainly improve and we'll see something better than what we have in July."

More in this section

Arts Council chief warns ‘pandemic habits may lead to arts losing a generation’ Arts Council chief warns ‘pandemic habits may lead to arts losing a generation’
Irish founder of Ukraine suicide prevention hotline says calls are up six-fold Irish founder of Ukraine suicide prevention hotline says calls are up six-fold
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Final ‘mix’ of energy support not yet decided, McGrath says

Final ‘mix’ of energy support not yet decided, McGrath says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more