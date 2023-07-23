Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 09:28

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Crime in Dublin is among the issues covered by Sunday’s front pages.
The response to an American tourist dominates the papers this Sunday as the topic of safety in Dublin continues.

The Sunday Independent leads with Leo Varadkar vowing to get tougher on crime after the assault on the man in Talbolt street

The Sunday Times leads with the story of a woman from Galway who died following surgery she received in Turkey.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with comments from the son of the man who was assaulted in Dublin, as he claims the incident proves Dublin is unsafe,

The Sunday papers are led by a warning from Michael Gove not to let net zero “become a crusade”.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Housing Secretary’s call to “relax” the deadline for landlords in the private rented sector to make energy efficiency improvements to their properties.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has held talks with Sadiq Khan over the London mayor’s charge on polluting vehicles, which Sir Keir blames for Labour’s narrow defeat in Boris Johnson’s old seat.

Elsewhere, the Sunday Express leads with a promise from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to push through new laws to protect freedom of speech for bank customers.

Sunday People leads with a dating site scam involving pictures of Nicola Bulley.

Eastenders actress Patsy Kensit has called off her engagement to Patric Cassidy, according to The Sun on Sunday.

And the Daily Star Sunday says wet and windy weather is set to dampen the nation’s summer holidays.

