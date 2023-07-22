Arrest made after report of imitation firearm on train

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Gardai have made an arrest after reports of a man on a train with a firearm.

Officers were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore station in Co Tipperary at approximately 6.50pm on Friday.

Armed gardai supported local and plainclothes units at the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said: “A male was identified on the train.

“He was searched by gardai and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination.”

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in Tipperary under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.