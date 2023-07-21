Groups of young people spotted hunting for cocaine packages on Donegal coastline

Stephen Maguire

Groups of youths have been spotted searching for possible new drug consignments along the Donegal coastline.

One group was encountered late at night with torches along a long stretch of coastline at Horn Head outside Dunfanaghy.

A local farmer became concerned when he saw the youths on his land on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday.

When approached the youths said they were only trying to assist in the search.

Another group was spotted searching along the coastline at Bloody Foreland in Gaoth Dobhair.

It follows the discovery of more than €4 million of cocaine washed up at beaches in Dunfanaghy and Fanad on Wednesday in two large bales weighing up to 60kg.

Gardaí had issued an appeal to landowners and walkers who may come across such packages not to interfere with them but to report them immediately.

A garda spokesperson said: "Any person with any information in relation to the discovery of these packages is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

"An Garda Síochána in Milford continue to appeal to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/ or any persons using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered.

"Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention are requested to not interfere with the packages and to contact An Garda Síochána at Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.

"Members of the public can also contact the Customs Drug Watch Confidential number 1800 295 295."

Gardaí and Revenue officers examining a boat moored at Magheraroarty Pier. Photo: NW Newspix

It had been reported locally on Thursday that a third package had been recovered by the Garda Water Unit at Ards Forest Park but the Garda Press Office said this report is inaccurate.

Meanwhile, a boat sealed off at a pier in Magheraroarty in west Donegal remains impounded.

Gardaí as well as officers from Customs and Excise cordoned off the pier on Thursday and boarded a fishing vessel which had Northern Ireland registered markings.

A garda spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the ongoing operation at the pier saying

"An Garda Síochána have no comment on this enquiry, at this time."

When asked about youths combing the area on the lookout for drugs being washed up, a spokesperson said there had been no update on the investigation.