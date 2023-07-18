Body of woman who died in Cork to be repatriated to India

Olivia Kelleher

The brother of an Indian woman who suffered a violent death at a house in Cork is to travel to Ireland this week to be reunited with his young nephew, and to organise the repatriation of the body of his sister to her native country.

Deepa Dinamani, who hailed from Kerala in Southern India, was pronounced dead at the home she shared with her husband and son in Cardinal Court, Wilton in Cork city.

The emergency services were called to the house shortly after 10pm on Friday.

The Indian community in Cork has rallied since the 38-year-old chartered accountant's death. Ms Dinamani had only moved to Ireland in recent months.

A candle-lit vigil was held in her memory outside her home on Sunday night, with a crowd of around 150 people placing flowers in front of a framed picture of Ms Dinamani, which was positioned on the doorstep of her home.

President of the World Malayalee Council Cork, Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, said Indian people living in Cork are assisting Ms Dinamani as he makes the journey to Ireland to bring her body home to India.

"We are working on the repatriation process. Her brother needs to submit certain forms and to get them notarised by the authorities. He has to send all those emails to the Embassy.

"He is travelling today to his parents because he is in a different state (in India), and then he will come here. He is still in shock. He cannot process it." Dr Margassery said.

She added the vigil was nice as it allowed the community "to be as one and to be united as we pass on our condolences".

Dr Margassery posted a message on the Cork Pravasi Malayali Facebook page, as well as the World Malayalee Council Cork and Indian Nurses in Cork social media pages, asking members for their support in the coming days.

"We request all our community members support as you are all aware of the costs incurred with repatriation. Family have requested for our support in what ever way we could as a community.

"We would keep all of you updated and would like to inform you all that an action group has been formulated as a start to deal with the situation with representatives from different organisations in Cork," the post read.

Dr Margassery, who is also president of the Indian Alumni Association at University College Cork, said Irish people who feel they can be of assistance to the family in any way can contact her.

Tragic time

Ms Dinamani had over 10 years of experience as a chartered accountant and had worked in a Cork firm since April.

In a statement Alter Domus, where Ms Dinamani had been employed as a senior funds manager, said they were "shocked and deeply saddened" by her death.

"We lost a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus. Our thoughts are with Deepa’s family at this tragic time," the firm said.

The alarm was raised when Ms Dinamani failed to collect her five-year-old son from a friend's house on Friday after a summer camp.

The friend went to Ms Dinamani's home and emergency services were subsequently called.

Ms Dinamani was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was later taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

Regin Parithapara Rajan (41), Ms Dinamani's husband, has since been charged with her murder, and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody pending his next court appearance by video link on Thursday.