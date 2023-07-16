Two competitors in Sligo motorsport race die after serious collision

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Two participants in the Sligo Stages Rally have died following a crash at the motorsport race on Sunday afternoon, the sport’s governing body has confirmed.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Motorsport Ireland said it had begun a full investigation into the incident.

“Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally,” the statement said.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident.”

A garda spokesperson said officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident on Sunday at the Sligo Stages Rally.

The spokesperson said: “As a result of this collision, the organisers have halted the event.

“An Garda Siochána is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications.

Following a serious collision that occurred at the Sligo Stages Rally, the organisers have halted the event.



“Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to gardaí.”

A statement from Connacht Motor Club confirmed the rally had been halted.

It said: “Connacht Motor Club can confirm that an incident occurred today, July 16, on the Sligo Stages Rally.

“The event has been halted and a further statement will be issued in due course.”