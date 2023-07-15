Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 09:45

Driver dies after car runs into ditch in Co Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Tooban
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man in his 60s has died after a road crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle incident which occurred on the R238 at Tooban, Burnfoot, at about 4.30pm on Friday.

The driver was seriously injured when the car ran into a ditch.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he died.

A postmortem examination will take place later.

A female passenger in her early 60s was not injured in the collision.

The road was closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators, and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

