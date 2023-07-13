Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 16:23

Man pleads to reckless discharge of firearm in Co Louth

William Duffy (39) pleaded guilty in relation to an incident in May 2019 in Dundalk
Eoin Reynolds

A 39-year-old man who was charged with an attempted murder in Co Louth four years ago has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to a firearms offence.

William Duffy, with an address at Park Green, Coulter Place, Dundalk, Co Louth pleaded guilty on Thursday to discharging a firearm being reckless as to whether any person would be injured on May 28th, 2019, at Marian Park in Dundalk.

Ms Justice Caroline Biggs ordered a psychological assessment and victim impact statement and adjourned the matter to October 23rd for a sentencing hearing.

Duffy remains on bail.

