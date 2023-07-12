Gardaí begin investigation into vicious blade attack at Mountjoy prison

David Raleigh

Gardaí have begun an investigation following a vicious blade attack inside Mountjoy Prison.

The attack was allegedly led by Limerick crime gang boss, Wayne Dundon, and resulted in a prisoner and four prison staff being injured.

One prisoner sustained a slash wound to his neck and received around 20 stitches following the melee last Monday, July 10th.

Four prison staff members sustained less serous slash wounds while protecting the prisoner during the violent jail clash.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said “an incident occurred in Mountjoy Prison on July 10th, 2023 involving four prison officers”.

“The incident is being investigated and An Garda Síochana have been notified and therefore the Irish Prison Service cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

“Any act of violence against a prison officer is unacceptable.

“Prison staff work in an extremely challenging environment in which, on a daily basis, they face unique and often violent circumstances unlike most others in the public sector.”

“The physical environment in which prison staff operate in, paired with the often challenging behaviours and needs of those in our care lead, at times, to prison staff being injured in the course of their duties.”

A Garda spokesman said he would make enquires and would “revert with a response in due course”.

Wayne Dundon, who along with two of his trusted criminal lieutenants Nathan Killeen and James Dillon, was jailed for life in 2014 for the murder of innocent amusement arcade owner Roy Collins in April 2009, has reportedly been masterminding plans from behind bars to regaining his control of the drugs trade on the south side of Limerick City.

Dundon’s brother John Dundon is serving life in jail for the murder of innocent Shane Geoghegan in 2008. Mr Geoghegan, a popular Garryowen rugby player, was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity by Dundon hitman Barry Doyle, who was also given a life sentence.

Wayne and John Dundon’s sibling Dessie Dundon is serving life for the 2003 murder of their rival, crime boss Kieran Keane.

Another brother, Ger Dundon, was jailed for 15 years in the UK last May, after he was convicted for his role in a violent abduction of two men in a bid to extort more than £300,000 sterling.

Wayne Dundon’s gang was dismantled by Gardaí when they convinced associates of the gang to give evidence against the gang’s leaders.

However, sources said a young associate of Wayne Dundon has recently enlisted the assistance of UK gangsters to help enforce the gang’s presence in the south side of Limerick City with a view to regaining control of the drugs trade there.

According to a source, this group has been “throwing their weight around” and are again “trying to take over the drugs business” on the south side of the Treaty City.

“They have been calling to (other) drug dealers and telling them to knock it on the head,” said one source.