Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 09:42

Talks on Defence Forces inquiry terms of reference continue

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is due to outline his recommendations on the form of the inquiry to cabinet colleagues next week.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Talks on the terms of reference for an inquiry into the Defence Forces continue amid calls by stakeholders to expand its scope.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is due to outline his recommendations on the form of the inquiry to Cabinet colleagues next week.

He has said the investigation should take the form of a tribunal of inquiry with public hearings rather than a behind-closed-doors commission of inquiry.

However, a support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused in the military have said it would be a “pointless exercise” without widening the terms of reference.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin
Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Photo: PA

Women of Honour and other stakeholders have been provided with draft terms of reference drawn up by the Tánaiste in consultation with the Attorney General.

The group met with Mr Martin, who is also Minister for Defence, on Thursday.

It said it was agreed that engagement on terms of reference for a full public tribunal of inquiry will continue.

The group said the Tánaiste will not be including terms of reference when he brings the inquiry to Cabinet “unless they have been approved by us”.

“Currently no such approval is in place but discussions are ongoing,” it said.

“It is understood that negotiations will likely be required to continue through the summer with a view to the terms of reference being submitted to Government in September, if agreement is reached.

“We welcome this and appreciate the compromise made by the Tánaiste from his position earlier in the week.”

Asked about the matter, a Department of Defence spokeswoman said: “The Tánaiste has reflected very carefully on the views expressed by a wide range of interested parties who contributed their observations on the draft terms of reference.

“He has discussed at length with the Attorney General the range of comments and observations received.

“The Tánaiste had a very constructive meeting with the Women of Honour Group on Thursday last and discussions on the terms of reference are continuing.”

irish
