Public service ethos has to be the 'core of everything RTÉ does', says Tánaiste

By Anne Lucy

Public service ethos ‘has to be at the centre of everything RTÉ does’, Tánaiste Micheal Martin said on Friday when asked about the way forward for the beleaguered national broadcaster.

He said that public service journalism was not confined to RTÉ and that a register of interests for all journalists, ‘particularly’ those working in the news area, is something he would support.

This was because of the importance of the perception of fairness, honesty and balance in news reporting, Mr Martin said, and the battle against disinformation which was Europe wide.

"There cannot be a blurring of lines," he said of concern about commercial interests.

Speaking in Listowel, Co Kerry, where he opened the new Ard Chúram Fuschia Dementia Day Care Centre, Mr Martin also said he supported a broadening out of supports, to include the print media, which was under pressure financially as were those working in the print sector.

"It’s a difficult life for many journalists in the print media," he said.

Asked about the role of the New director general, on Monday, and about RTÉ going forward, Mr Martin said: "We need real focus now on renewing and rediscovering the public service ethos that has been the hallmark of RTÉ since its inception.

"It’s very important for democracy that we keep the focus on that," he said.

Making sure there was the right balance between public service and commercial was complex, "but it must be done," he said.

A clear plan of action, proper engagement with the staff were fundamentals for the new RTÉ director general.

The drip feed had not been good, he said. "Some of the revelations had been most unsatisfactory,’ the Tánaiste said.

"But I do believe we have to stay focused on the big picture," he also said.

The big picture was "all of those working on RTE," and the provision of news, sport, arts, documentaries were all very important aspects’ of Irish life," he said.

Combating disinformation

"I think we have to put the public service ethos at the centre of everything that the national broadcaster does," Mr Martin said.

As Minister for Foreign Affairs he was aware, and he knew ‘ the big challenge across Europe’ was disinformation

"The only effective way we can combat disinformation, and I am talking about systemic disinformation is to have a proper public service media and that applies to the national broadcaster.

"It also applies to other media outlets, print media and other radio stations be they local or national,’ the Tánaiste said.

During Covid-19 the Irish media were to the fore in assisting the national effort as evidenced by the high vaccination rate, and he was very conscious of that as Taoiseach.

The media commission had signposted broadening out supports for the local and print he also said of expanding the distribution of the license fee.

‘It’s a difficult life for many journalists in the print media. We know the print media is under a lot of pressure. That is why we eliminated VAT,’ he said.

People need proper career pathways in news media in investigative journalism.

"Perception is everything in terms of balance and in terms of the presentation of news.

"So, if there is anything that undermines that perception that this is fair balanced news, then that is a problem," he said.

"There cannot be a blurring of lines between commercial interest and the fundamental public interest,’ Mr Martin said.

"It's also about ensuring balance and fair play and the sense that when we go to that as a news source it is a very true version so far as balance is concerned…, ‘ he said.

Some journalists had to earn extra income, he also wished to acknowledge.

Journalists were moving into many different areas including PR and this may be down to lack of career pathway and financial pressure point of view and terms and conditions in print media had come down.