Cian O’Callaghan appointed deputy leader of Social Democrats

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Cian O’Callaghan has been appointed deputy leader of the Social Democrats.

The party said Mr O’Callaghan will play a key role in proposing workable solutions to the housing crisis.

Mr O’Callaghan, a TD for Dublin Bay North, said he was delighted to take up the position at “such an exciting time for the Social Democrats”.

“Along with my parliamentary party colleagues, councillors and valued members of the Social Democrats around the country, I look forward to continuing our journey as a growing political force in Ireland.”

Party leader Holly Cairns welcomed the appointment.

🚨 New Deputy Leader Alert 🚨



Congratulations to Cian O'Callaghan TD who has been confirmed as Deputy Leader of the Social Democrats.



Ms Cairns, who became party leader in March after Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy stepped down as co-leaders, said Mr O’Callaghan’s track record is “outstanding”.

“Now, along with Cian as deputy leader and all my parliamentary party colleagues, I’m so excited to build on the foundations, vision and core principles laid down by Roisin and Catherine when they founded the Social Democrats in 2015.”

Ms Cairns said Mr O’Callaghan has challenged the “litany of failed housing policies” by the current Government.

“With housing continuing to dominate the political agenda, Cian will play a key role in proposing workable solutions to the crisis.

“Cian brings a wealth of experience to the role of deputy leader.

“Prior to winning a Dáil seat in 2020, he was a councillor for many years and is a former Fingal mayor. He also served as national organiser for the Social Democrats.”

Mr O’Callaghan said: “The momentum behind the party since Holly took over as leader has been phenomenal and puts us in a very strong position as we head into next year’s local and European elections.”