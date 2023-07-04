Met Éireann issues immediate thunderstorm warning for 11 counties

Disruptive thunderstorms are possible in the south and east of the country this afternoon as Met Éireann issued a weather warning for 11 counties.

The forecaster said there is a moderate chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening with a possibility of hail. There is a risk of spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions in affected areas.

The status yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until 9pm on Tuesday.

There’ll be sunshine and showers this afternoon, some of them may turn heavy 🌦️☔️ Keep an eye on the radar for shower activity in your area here 👇https://t.co/qbm1utzIos More weather forecast information here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 Latest🍃📡☁️🌡️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/tZEnnPcfsn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 4, 2023



Met Éireann said the heavy showers will clear early on Tuesday night. However, further light showers will spread from the Atlantic over the west of the country, but turning largely dry with clear spells in the east. Temperatures will drop to 6 to 11 degrees overnight.

Showers and spells of sunshine will continue on Wednesday, Met Éireann said. Some showers will turn heavy at times in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Met Éireann said the outlook for the rest of the week remains very unsettled, but it will turn warmer for the weekend.