Pearse Doherty and Leo Varadkar clash in Dáil over economic policy

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty clashed in the Dáil ahead of the Government’s Summer Economic Statement.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Mr Doherty accused the Government of failing to deliver on “core issues” such as housing and health.

“The reason we have record levels of homelessness in this State is because you’re in Government and Fine Gael is in government.

“The reason why rents are out of control is because you’re in government and Fine Gael is in government.

“The reason why an entire generation have given up and are emigrating to places in Sydney and Toronto and New York and London is because Fine Gael are in government, and they have knocked home ownership beyond the reach of an entire generation.”

Mr Doherty said while the Irish economy has much to celebrate, housing has “deteriorated into a disaster and the crisis in health has gotten worse day by day” under Fine Gael-led governments.

Mr Varadkar said the economy had full employment, rising incomes and record levels of trade and investment.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty. Photo: PA/Damien Storan.

He said the Summer Economic Statement’s parameters for the next budget will include a tax package of over one billion euro for “working families”.

The Taoiseach said the spending package will allow for increases in areas such as welfare and pensions as well as health, housing and education.

He said the government would be able to do this because there had not been a Sinn Féin government for the last 12 years.

“If we follow the advice that we got from Sinn Féin for the last 12 years, we’d we have a very different Summer Economic Statement today.

“We wouldn’t be talking about full employment, we’d be talking about how to find money to pay for jobseekers’ benefit.

“We wouldn’t be talking about record levels of trade and investment, we’d be talking about a budget deficit, how we’re going to borrow the money to close that deficit.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik. Photo: PA/Brian Lawless.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik also criticised the Government’s approach to housing and homelessness.

She said: “Your government is failing the 12,500 people now in homelessness.”

Ms Bacik said her office had been in touch with a mother-of-three who is “in fear of eviction”.

She said the woman is sleeping on a couch in an apartment rented under the Housing Assistance Payments scheme while her newborn baby sleeps in a pram.

“They’re in fear of losing even the limited space they have. Your government’s policies are not helping her and they’re not helping renters.”

Mr Varadkar said: “Of course, we need to do more for people facing homelessness.

“And it is important to bear in mind the while there are 12,000 people in emergency accommodation provided by the State who are homeless, it’s not the same people – we’re lifting people out of homelessness all the time.”