Man admits to money laundering after major garda operation

Ryan Dunne

A 53-year-old man has admitted to laundering tens of thousands in crime cash after his arrest as part of a major garda operation in Limerick, while his partner has seen charges against her dropped.

Before the Special Criminal Court, Dermot McManus (53), Keating Park, Killalee, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to three charges relating to money laundering offences.

On June 17th 2020, he handled sums of cash worth €28,550 and £11,795, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether this was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Between January 1st 2018, and June 17th 2020, he handled or used money credited to an account in his own name at the Limerick and District Credit Union, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He also pleaded guilty to handling a white Mercedes Sprinter van between June 2nd 2020, and May 23rd 2021.

The matter has been adjourned to October 16th next for sentencing, while a previous bail condition that McManus observe a curfew between 10pm and 7am has been lifted.

McManus’ partner, Terese Halpin (50), of the same address, was charged with possession of the same cash sums and allowing a Permanent TSB account to be used for handling the proceeds of crime.

Dominic McGinn SC, on behalf of the State, said that a nolle prosequi could be entered on these matters, and the charges against Ms Halpin were dropped.

McManus’ arrest followed what gardaí described as a “significant development” in Operation Coronation, which targeted organised crime in Co Limerick.

At a previous bail hearing for McManus, Detective Garda John Sheahan gave evidence that after a search warrant was obtained for Keating Park in June 2020, €28,550 was found in socks on top of a wardrobe while an amount of cash in sterling was discovered in a jacket pocket.

Det Gda Sheahan said Manus told gardaí he had bought the Mercedes Sprinter in Northern Ireland but that the accused's only regular income was a disability payment and that he had never filed a revenue return or paid income tax.

In September 2021, gardaí carried out 65 raids in the county as part of the same operation, involving soldiers, detectives, customs officers and over 300 local gardaí, with 12 people arrested.