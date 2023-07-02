Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 15:22

Man dies after going overboard on ferry travelling from Belfast to Scotland

The incident took place at around 6pm as the Stena Line vessel approached its destination of Loch Ryan Port.
Man dies after going overboard on ferry travelling from Belfast to Scotland

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died after going overboard on a ferry travelling from Belfast to the Scottish village of Cairnryan on Saturday evening.

A full investigation into the incident is currently under way, led by Police Scotland.

Stena Line said the “man overboard” incident took place at around 6pm as its Superfast VIII vessel approached its destination of Loch Ryan Port.

“Emergency response procedures were initiated, including the launch of Stena Line’s onboard fast response craft,” it said, adding that the alarm was raised with the coastguard and Police Scotland.

Emergency services attended the scene and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Police Scotland said in a statement to PA that the man was taken to University Hospital Ayr, where he was pronounced dead.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a spokesman said.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Stena Line vessel resumed its sailing schedule at around 8.30pm.

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named
Revealed: Counties with the highest number of drink-driving checkpoints last year Revealed: Counties with the highest number of drink-driving checkpoints last year
scotlandbelfastferrycairnryanstena line
Young Irish man dies on Greek island

Young Irish man dies on Greek island

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more