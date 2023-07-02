Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 08:24

Daa staff information compromised in cyberattack – reports

The information was compromised in a cyberattack on a service provider used by Daa, Aon
Daa staff information compromised in cyberattack – reports

The pay and benefits details of nearly 2,000 staff members of the operator of Dublin and Cork Airport, Daa, were compromised due to a recent cyberattack on professional service provider Aon.

As The Sunday Times reports, a spokesperson for Daa confirmed that as a result of a recent cyberattack on Aon, a third-party provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised.

Daa was one of many global companies affected last month by the attack on the file-transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, the newspaper added.

Daa and AON did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

Victims of the cyberattack include US government agencies, the UK's telecom regulator, and energy major Shell, all of whom have been hit by a security flaw in Progress Software's MOVEit product discovered in May. -Reuters

More in this section

Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named
Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’ Increase in homeless figures to record high of 12,441 called ‘alarming’
High Court dismisses man's claim over elbow fracture during PE relay race High Court dismisses man's claim over elbow fracture during PE relay race
dublin airportcork airportdaacyberattackaonmoveit
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more