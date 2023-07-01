Teenager killed in two-car crash on Cork motorway named

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A teenage boy who was killed in a two-car crash on a Cork motorway has been named as Johnny Foley from Cork city.

A woman aged in her 30s was seriously injured and four other people involved in the crash were hospitalised.

The incident occurred on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown at around 1am on Saturday.

Mr Foley was a passenger in one of the cars and suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

A teenage boy driving the car and three other passengers, an adult teenager, a teenage girl and a male youth, were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A woman aged in her 30s who was driving the other car involved was also taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries, gardaí said.

The matter has also been referred to Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) as one of the cars involved interacted with gardaí before the incident.

A postmortem examination is due to take place.

The road has reopened after diversions were in place earlier in the day to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video or dash-cam footage is asked to contact gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.