Garda sent for trial over alleged leaking private information from Pulse system

Tom Tuite

A Garda sergeant has been sent forward for trial on multiple counts of breaking data protection laws by disclosing private information on individuals from the Garda Pulse computer system.

Garda Sergeant Thomas Bowe, 51, of Naas Garda station, in Co. Kildare, was charged in May with 21 offences.

He faced 18 charges under section 145 of the Data Protection Act. They are allegations of disclosing personal details on various individuals on the Pulse system without authorisation at Naas Garda station on various dates in 2019 and 2020.

He also has three charges for providing false or misleading information in passport applications at the Irish Passport Service in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, in September 2017, from September 13th, 2017, to June 12th, 2019, and in January 2020. They are contrary to the Passports Act.

It follows an investigation gardai attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

Bail was granted at Dublin District Court, where he appeared again when Garda Superintendent Cormac Brennan served him with a book of evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Treasa Kelly acceded to a request from State solicitor Ruth Walsh to grant a return for trial order, sending the accused forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on July 28th.

Three co-defendants are facing a single charge under the Passport Act: Andrew Cash Sr, 55, of Whitechurch Heights, Rathfarnham, Dublin, Andrew Cash Jr, 32, of Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise, and William Connors, 29, Ryland Wood, Bunclody, Co. Wexford

They were also returned for trial to the same court.

Earlier, the court heard Mr Bowe’s reply to charge after caution was: “Not guilty,” and “Why did you take so long to bring those charges before the court?”.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions, including an order to refrain from contacting several individuals whose names were on a list handed into court but not read out.

Detective Sergeant Padraic Jennings and Detective Feidhlim McKenna had told the court Mr Cash Sr and Mr Connors made no reply to the charge.

Mr Cash Sr and his son are accused of providing false information in a passport application on June 6th, 2019, and Mr Connors was charged with the same offence on January 22nd 2020.

Bowe's co-defendants were also granted legal aid.

All four were warned to notify the prosecution if they would rely on alibi evidence during their trial.