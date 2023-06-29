Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 17:19

Mother who lost her life in bid to save son to be laid to rest in her native Poland

A mother of two, who lost her life after she rushed into the sea to save her son in East Cork on Sunday, will be laid to rest in her home town of Strzyzow in Poland
Mother who lost her life in bid to save son to be laid to rest in her native Poland

Olivia Kelleher

A mother of two, who lost her life after she rushed into the sea to save her son in East Cork on Sunday, will be laid to rest in her home town of Strzyzow in Poland.

Joanna Wisniowśka died at Cork University Hospital last Sunday afternoon after she had been transferred onsite following a tragic incident at Ballycroneen beach.

Mrs Wisniowśka (37) went into the water at lunchtime on Sunday in a bid to help her 10-year-old son who had got in to difficulty in the water. Fortunately, the boy managed to make his way on to rocks on the shore. He avoided serious injury.

A funeral service for Joanna will take place on Friday evening at 7pm in St Colman’s Church in Cloyne, Co Cork. Burial will follow in the coming days in Poland

Joanna is deeply mourned by her husband Maciek, her children Stanley and Zosia, her parents Alicia and Tadeus, her sister Magdalenia and brother-in-law Piotor. She is also survived by her in-laws, nieces, nephews and family.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund me page set up to assist her family has raised in excess of €28,000.

Louise Van Balderen, who is a friend of Joanna’s, set up the page following the tragedy.

Louise previously told The Opinion Line, on Cork’s 96FM, that Joanna “lived for her children".

“I couldn’t tell you of a better mum. She was such a kind and warm person. Nobody could every fault her. It is so sad that this has happened to such a beautiful family.

"At this point in time it is just everyone rallying around together to support them (the family). And try in any way possible to help them.

"For her husband it is such a difficult time. He is trying. He is broken. Joanna was his life. But we have such a lovely community here. We have so much support.”

Joanna was a certified massage therapist who worked in the spa at the Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork.

In a statement they said that Joanna was a “valued member” of their team and a “cherished colleague’ to all at the resort. The family had lived in Cloyne, Co Cork for several years.

Donations can be made to the Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/70443155

More in this section

Patient at high risk of falls suffered fatal injury in hospital smoking area, inquest hears Patient at high risk of falls suffered fatal injury in hospital smoking area, inquest hears
Man (41) jailed for defiling teenage girl after plying her with alcohol Man (41) jailed for defiling teenage girl after plying her with alcohol
Tradesman who fell from ladder was 'author of his own misfortune', judge says Tradesman who fell from ladder was 'author of his own misfortune', judge says
cork university hospitalaccidenteast corkjoanna wisniowśka
Couple sue architect and builder over construction work on south Dublin home

Couple sue architect and builder over construction work on south Dublin home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more