Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 21:02

Man (40s) in critical condition following assault in Dublin

A man, aged in his 40s, is in critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted in Dublin city last Wednesday evening
James Cox

A man, aged in his 40s, is in critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted in Dublin city last Wednesday evening.

Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station are investigating the serious assault which occurred on Cook Street, Dublin 8 on Wednesday, June 21st at approximately 6.15pm.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was removed from the scene to St James's Hospital to be treated for injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Any road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Cook Street, Dublin 8 between 6pm and 6.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, June 21st, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

dublin garda i assault kevin street garda station dublin city st james's hospital
