Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 19:03

MEPs ‘have to make up mind quickly’ on key EU environmental law, says Ryan

The Nature Restoration Law includes proposals to rewet peatland areas to help store carbon and meet reduced-emissions targets.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Transport, Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan has said MEPs will have to make up their mind quickly on whether they will vote for a key EU environmental law next month.

It comes after the European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety cast a split vote on the Nature Restoration Law, with 44 members voting for it and 44 voting against it.

The law is a key element of the EU Biodiversity Strategy, which calls for binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems, in particular those with the most potential to capture and store carbon and to prevent and reduce the impact of natural disasters.

There has been some disquiet over the EU Nature Restoration Law proposal, which includes aims to rewet peatland areas to help store carbon and meet reduced-emissions targets.

Fears have been expressed from the agricultural sector and in the Dail about the extent of the rewetting targets and what they would mean for Irish farmers – although Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said there had been “scaremongering” over the EU law.

Ireland recently backed a revised version of the draft law at a meeting of the EU Council in Luxembourg.

Among the revisions was a definition of “rewetting” that allows each country to determine for itself how best to achieve the targets.

Speaking at Dublin Castle, Mr Ryan said the split vote of the EU environment committee on the law on Tuesday did not indicate a flaw in the proposal and instead “shows the position of the EPP”.

The EPP is the largest political bloc in the European Parliament, of which Fine Gael is a member.

Minister for transport Eamon Ryan
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said he would be discussing the issue with his Fine Gael colleagues (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Ryan said: “Had they not withdrawn, or taken such a hostile position, then it would have gone through. But it does go to the plenary now and I think no-one was surprised at that, we weren’t expecting a change to the 44-44 vote.

“I hope it gets through the plenary because the absence of that would be a real failure and a real letdown to the people of Europe, because we want nature to be protected. We don’t want to destroy it.

“I think the EPP have a choice to make now in the weeks, or the time before that plenary: are they going to vote for the destruction of nature or the restoration of it?”

When asked whether he would be discussing it with his Fine Gael colleagues, he said: “The MEPs, they’re the ones who’ve got the choice and that vote is not insignificant. They have to make up their mind very quickly.”

eucarbon emissionseamon ryanfine gaelirishpeatlandsrewetting
