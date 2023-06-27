Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 11:17

Irish passport set for redesign

An online questionnaire will go live on Wednesday to allow the public to help redesign the Irish passport
Katie Mellett

The State's passports are set to get a makeover, marking their first redesign in over 10 years.

The public will be able to have their say on the new look through an online questionnaire, which will be launched on Wednesday.

The new passports will come into circulation in 2025 and will have added security features.

Tánaiste Michéal Martin said officials are consistently working to make the service better.

"We've made big improvements this year, a lot of efficiencies, a lot of improvements in the passport service."

Proposed images for the inner pages of the new design focus on flora and fauna, of which artistic director of the Dublin Theatre Festival Willie White is a fan.

"I think it would be good to draw our attention to our flora and fauna, because they are in crisis at the moment," Mr White.

He suggested the imagery should include orchids growing in the Burren, as well as dolphins or hares.

