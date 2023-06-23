Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 18:15

Woman (80s) dies after getting knocked down by e-scooter

The incident took place on Eccles Street in Dublin 7 on Tuesday at about 3pm
Tomas Doherty

A woman in her 80s has died after a collision with someone on an e-scooter in Dublin.

The incident took place on Eccles Street in Dublin 7 on Tuesday at about 3pm.

The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital where she later died.

Gardaí said a postmortem will now take place.

A man was arrested over the incident and detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

He was later released and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Officers can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

