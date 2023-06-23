Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 11:40

Number of HAP properties falls by 4.3%

The highest number of HAP properties was seen in North Inner City Dublin with 1,543 HAP properties, while the lowest Local Electoral Area was in Granard in Longford with 32 properties.
Michael Bolton

Latest statistics by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the number of properties Housing Assistance Payment fell to 58,048 by the end of 2022, a drop of 4.3 per cent.

The LEA with the highest amount of HAP properties outside of Dublin was Drogheda Urban in Louth with 892.

The LEA with the biggest relative increase in HAP properties in 2022 from 2021 was Donaghmede in Dublin up 11.0 per cent, while the largest decrease was in Listowel in Kerry with a 20.2 per cent fall.

Stillorgan in Dublin and Granard in Longford had the lowest percentage of residential properties as HAP properties at the end of 2022, both with 0.6 per cent.

