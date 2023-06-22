Aer Lingus announces new route from Shannon to Paris

Kenneth Fox

A new Paris service with Aer Lingus has been announced for Shannon Airport to the world-renowned international hub of Charles de Gaulle.

It will be a twice-weekly connection from Shannon to Charles de Gaulle airport

The new service will kick off from September 22nd this year and run until January 7th, 2024 before taking a short break and recommencing on March 14th to October 29th, 2024.

Passengers will fly on an Airbus A321neoLR, Aer Lingus’ most sustainable aircraft delivering up to 20 per cent reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50 per cent reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

The A321neo LR also operates Aer Lingus’ transatlantic services from Shannon direct to both New York JFK and Boston.

With 184 seats including 16 fully lie-flat seats, customers have the option to experience Aer Lingus’ premium seating which is part of its business class offering when flying to North America.

Speaking about the news, Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus chief executive said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the Shannon – Paris Charles de Gaulle route with Shannon Airport, and are very much looking forward to welcoming thousands of passengers from the region onboard as they travel to one of the most popular European city destinations on the Aer Lingus network.

“We expect it to be a high-demand route for passengers in the region, whether they are travelling for leisure, business or major sporting events, as is the case this autumn with Ireland competing in the Rugby World Cup."

Chief executive of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said, “Aer Lingus is a valued airline partner, and we worked closely with them to secure this new service to Charles de Gaulle from Shannon, further demonstrating our commitment to expanding our European route network.

“This new service will be a major boost for Shannon, and we know it will be an extremely popular destination for leisure and business travellers. The service will be timed to allow for passengers travelling from Paris to connect onwards from Shannon to New York JFK and Boston via Aer Lingus.

“We look forward to seeing passengers from across the region and beyond availing of this new route, and we would welcome their continued support as ambassadors for our Shannon air services. The more people using our services, the more confidence it will give airlines to look at expansion, which result in days like today.”

It is the first time in 12 years that Shannon will provide a service to Charles de Gaulle, which is one of Europe’s busiest airports serving 119 countries worldwide.

To book the new Aer Lingus service from Shannon to Paris visit their website with fares from Shannon to Paris starting from €39.99 one-way including taxes and charges.