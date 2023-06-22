Accountants examining financial issues at RTÉ during pandemic

An investigation is taking place into alleged financial and governance issues at RTÉ which were identified during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by The Irish Times, accountants from Grant Thornton are reviewing the matter, with the broadcaster expected to release a statement shortly.

Minister for the Media Catherine Martin said she has been made aware of a "possible issue", but added she does not have details yet.

She said she would not be commenting further until RTÉ have issued a statement.

More to follow...