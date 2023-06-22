Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 14:36

Accountants examining financial issues at RTÉ during pandemic

Grant Thornton accountants are investigating financial and governance issues identified during the Covid pandemic
An investigation is taking place into alleged financial and governance issues at RTÉ which were identified during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by The Irish Times, accountants from Grant Thornton are reviewing the matter, with the broadcaster expected to release a statement shortly.

Minister for the Media Catherine Martin said she has been made aware of a "possible issue", but added she does not have details yet.

She said she would not be commenting further until RTÉ have issued a statement.

More to follow...

