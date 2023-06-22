Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 12:17

Waterford Harvest Festival set to return to city in September

The Waterford Harvest Festival is set to take place from September 8th to 10th
Katie Mellett

The Waterford Harvest Festival is set to take place in the historic city from September 8th to 10th, 2023.

Applications for food and drinks producers of Ireland are now open for the Harvest Festival Market.

The market will take place over two days of the festival across Waterford City on September 9th and 10th, 2023.

The Harvest Festival Market will take place across Waterford’s squares and interconnecting streets. It will span from John Robert’s Square into Arundel Square onto Michael Street, and travel up Patrick’s Street and down to Barronstrand Street.

This year, the festival will highlight Waterford's rich food heritage and celebrate the different eateries, restaurants and producers that Waterford has.

The festival will have the Harvest Market, special dining events, panel discussions and live music.

Festival organisers say they are aiming to deliver an artisanal food and drinks market with a focus on local and Irish and sustainability and quality for festivalgoers.

The festival prioritises sustainability as it tries to reduce its carbon emissions and learn more about its carbon footprint. The 2022 Waterford Harvest festival was used by the organisers to set a baseline for their carbon emissions which they hope to further reduce every year.

Biodiversity is also hugely important to the festival organisers as they will have children's activities such as how to make a bug hotel and seed sowing, while educating children and their parents on the importance of biodiversity.

The festival is being supported by Waterford City & County Council and organised by Grow It Yourself.

Photo: Patrick Browne

