Woman (80s) seriously injured after being hit with e-scooter

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a collision which has left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries after being hit by an e-scooter.

The incident occurred on Eccles St at 3pm on Tuesday, which runs parallel to the Mater Hospital. The woman was taken to hospital by emergency services with serious injuries.

In a statement gardaí said they were “investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an e-scooter” which occurred on Eccles Street.

“The incident occurred at approximately 3pm. A woman (80s) was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for what is believed to be serious injuries,” the statement continued.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team,” gardaí added.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.