Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast

By Claudia Savage, PA

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing incident in west Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Close to 9pm on Tuesday, police received a call that a man had been stabbed inside a property in the Rossnareen Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said a man was treated for injuries resulting from the incident.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NIAS attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for wounds to his arm and abdomen,” they said.

Appeal for information following stabbing in west Belfast https://t.co/TTYOzIw7Pv pic.twitter.com/lpjvfQN7sA — Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) June 21, 2023

Police in Belfast are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.