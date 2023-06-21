Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 11:36

Man injured in stabbing in west Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing incident in west Belfast on Tuesday evening.
By Claudia Savage, PA

Close to 9pm on Tuesday, police received a call that a man had been stabbed inside a property in the Rossnareen Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said a man was treated for injuries resulting from the incident.

“Officers along with colleagues from the NIAS attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment for wounds to his arm and abdomen,” they said.

Police in Belfast are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

