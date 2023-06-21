Less than a fifth of renters feel secure in their accommodation, survey shows

Michael Bolton

Nearly half of renters feel insecure in their accommodation, according to the latest report from the national housing charity Threshold.

The survey, which was conducted in 2022, provides further concerning insight from renters, painting a picture of an unaffordable and insecure private rental market.

Of 119 respondents to the survey, 59 per cent are renting as they are unable to afford their own home, while 12 per cent are renting as they are unable to access social housing. Just 17 per cent of people are renting by choice.

Feelings of insecurity in tenure were recorded at their highest level in the annual survey, with nearly half (48 per cent) of respondents stating that they feel insecure in their accommodation.

The survey also showed that half of renters were found to be paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent. Almost one fifth of those surveyed were found to be spending over half of their income on their rent.

Only 9 per cent of those surveyed wish to remain in the private rental sector in the next five years, but de, nearly a third of 31 per cent expect that they will still be renting in five years' time.

Speaking on the survey, Threshold chief executive John-Mark McCafferty said: “The strong deterioration in feelings of security among renters over the last number of years is unsurprising as we are continuing to see an exodus of small landlords from the private rental sector, leaving high volatility in the market.

“We welcome the Government’s recent initiatives to maintain renters in their homes via the Tenant -in-Situ scheme and the increased delivery of social, affordable and cost-rental housing. However, the issue at large remains the sale of properties by small landlords.

"It is imperative that those wishing to sell see a benefit in selling to Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies and that any incentives provided to retain small landlords in the market improve security for renters.

“The findings fuelled a stark narrative for renters across Ireland, as over half of respondents are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on their rent. This is across all family types, income ranges and ages, however those reliant on social welfare, pension payments and those in part-time employment felt this challenge of affordability more acutely.

"This crisis in the rental sector is leaving no area of society untouched.”