Dave Fanning apologises for 'poor taste' comments about Christy Dignam

James Cox

Dave Fanning has apologised for "poor taste" comments he made about the late Christy Dignam on RTÉ radio.

The veteran 2FM DJ said his comments about the late Aslan singer were “incredibly ill-timed” and in “poor taste”.

“I listened back to my bit on the radio about Christy Dignam feeling that it wasn’t perhaps as bad as some comments have made out. Comments were right, I was wrong – it was bad,” wrote Fanning.

“I was trying to highlight some deeper issues in Ireland during the eighties and I totally missed the mark. Incredibly ill-timed and poor taste. I really didn’t intend to come across that way.

“Christy was honestly one of the nicest and most genuine people I met in the music business, as are all of Aslan, and I have said that many times down through the years.

“I particularly want to apologise to his family. Christy was ALWAYS a gentleman who deserves better than that from me.”

Dignam died on Tuesday, June 13th after a long illness.

Speaking on Claire Byrne's Radio One show, Fanning had said that while it was a time for “eulogising” Dignam, he didn't want to "deify the guy either”.

Fanning also said Dignam "blew it" with his heroin addiction and by "leaving the banf for five or six years".

He also mentioned a previous interview with Dignam in which the singer linked his heroin abuse to abuse he suffered at the age of six.

“I remember saying to him, ‘Are you sure about that now Christy? Are you sure you’re not trying to pull the wool over my eyes?’

“So look, you can look at it that way, if you like, that’s what I’m saying. Basically, what I’m saying is you have two things about people who go on heroin, get rid of them or doing the best you can with them.

“He came back then, a bunch of years later with Aslan, and they had the biggest hit of all, but it kind of went downhill after that in terms of major success.”

RTÉ confirmed it had received over 40 messages of "negative feedback" following Fanning's comments.

In a statement an RTÉ spokesperson said: "RTÉ has received 4 formal complaints and 41 emails and calls to the RTÉ Information Office giving negative feedback in relation to Dave Fanning's comments about Christy Dignam. We have no further comment."