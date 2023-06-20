Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 13:48

Man arrested in Meath for money laundering

Following the search of a residence, a man (20s) was arrested regarding the use of cryptocurrency accounts contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.
Michael Bolton

A man has been arrested in Meath for money laundering.

Gardaí with the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) carried out an intelligence led operation in the Duleek area of Meath on Monday the 19th of June

The man was taken to a Garda Station in County Meath, where he was detained under the Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

