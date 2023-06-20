Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 09:53

Child airlifted to hospital following an accident in Tipperary

The child is understood to have fallen and suffered injuries which required urgent medical treatment on the Main Street in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary at 3.15pm on Monday.
Sarah Slater

A female child has been airlifted to hospital following an accident in Co Tipperary.

The child is understood to have fallen and suffered injuries which required urgent medical treatment on the Main Street in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary at 3.15pm on Monday.

Gardaí were on the scene within minutes as the accident occurred close to Garda Station.

As a result of her injuries emergency services decided that the child had to be airlifted by air ambulance to CHI Temple Street in Dublin.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí assisted emergency services at the scene of an incident that occurred on Main St, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary at approximately 3:15pm on Monday.

“A female child was transferred by air ambulance to CHI at Temple Street for treatment of her injuries. No further information is available at this time”.

irelandair ambulanceairliftedchi temple streettipperary accident
