Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 15:38

File sent to DPP over fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí

George Nkencho was fatally shot by gardai on December 30th 2020, in the front garden of his family’s home in Clonee, Dublin 15
File sent to DPP over fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí

Michael Bolton

The investigation into the fatal shooting of George Nkencho by gardaí has concluded and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr Nkencho was fatally shot by gardai on December 30th 2020, in the front garden of his family’s home in Clonee, Dublin 15 after a standoff when he was armed with a knife.

He was shot a number of times by the Garda Armed Support Unit after he appeared to lunge at gardaí with the weapon in the aftermath of an alleged assault by him at a nearby shop.

In a short statement, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) said: "The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has today forwarded an investigative file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the completion of an independent criminal investigation into the death of Mr George Nkencho on 30th December 2020.

"This investigation is now complete, and a direction by the DPP is awaited. GSOC will make no further comment at this time. GSOC undertakes to make the substantive detail of its investigation publicly available when other statutory processes permit."

gardaidppgsocgeorge nkencho
