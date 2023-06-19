Calls for Government to increase State pension in next budget

Michael Bolton

The Government is being urged to increase State pension payments in the next budget.

A coalition, including the Nationals Women's Council, Active Retirement, Age Action and the Senior Citizens Parliament, is lobbying for an increase of €50 per week over the next three years to bring it to €312 a week.

Research officer with Siptu, which is also involved in the coalition, Michael Taft said the increase is needed as one in eight older people are currently living in poverty.

"What we would welcome is phasing it in over three years. When you consider that one in eight older persons over the age of 65 are living in what is described as deprivation conditions, there is a need to significantly increase the State pension.

"The Government stands by its commitment of benchmarking the pension to 34 per cent of average earnings, this was a commitment given in the pensions framework document that was published back in 2018, so really our demand is very simple that the Government keeps its promise."

Age Action Ireland spokesperson Nat O'Connor said the days of an inadequate, uncertain State pension need to end.

"They don't like their livelihood and income being a political football at every budget. It is about security of income, knowing where you are at.

"Knowing that year-on-year, your pension will at least keep up with this benchmark. It's a low benchmark, it's a modest income. People will still be encouraged to save for the older age."